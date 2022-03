Are you considering your social media strategy for the year ahead? Want to know if Reddit could be a platform worth your time and effort?

The team from Giraffe Social Media share the Reddit stats you need to know in this infographic.

Here’s what they cover:

Daily active users

Average time on site

Active subreddits

Best performing posts

Reddit video stats

Check out the infographic below for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.