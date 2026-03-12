 Skip to main content
Facebook adds AI-powered updates to Marketplace

Published March 12, 2026
Oh, what a surprise, more artificial intelligence-powered elements on Facebook.

Meta announced some new AI features for Facebook Marketplace, which are designed to make it easier to list items with relevant details. The platform also added shipping labels, AI auto replies to buyers and AI-generated seller profiles.

First, on product listings. Facebook is making it easier to list items on Marketplace with AI-powered recommendations on what users should include in their item info.

Facebook Marketplace updates

Facebook said users should now be able to simply upload an image, with Marketplace’s AI system then able to generate a full summary, including a recommended price based on similar listings.

Sellers will be able to review and edit details as they see fit, as well as generate an entirely new AI overview of the product if they choose.

Facebook has also added more shipping options for Marketplace sellers, including prepaid shipping labels that can be generated in-stream.

Facebook Marketplace updates

That should help sellers expand their audience, and potentially get a better price for their listing.

There are also new AI-powered responses for buyer inquiries, so users can respond to common questions quickly.

“When buyers ask about item availability, you can use Meta AI to draft and send an auto reply using information from your listing like a description, availability, pickup location, and price,” Facebook said. “You can enable, preview, and edit these auto replies during listing creation, making communication faster and more reliable.”

Facebook began testing auto-replies in November using AI responses that are able to provide more detail in-stream about item specifics.

Facebook Marketplace updates

Finally, Facebook has also added AI-generated profile summaries for Marketplace specifically, which will include information on a seller’s connections, how long that seller has been on Facebook and a brief summary of Marketplace activity.

Facebook Marketplace updates

These expanded insight tools could make it easier to list and sell items on Facebook Marketplace, which, according to CNBC, now has over 1.1 billion active users.

It’s become a key element of the broader Facebook experience, and a bigger focus as user attention has shifted to other platforms for entertainment and social connection. Which also spells opportunity. These tools will help more Facebook users sell their old stuff in the app.

Filed Under: Facebook

