Facebook Adds AI Tools to Marketplace

Facebook has announced some new updates for Marketplace, which are designed to make it easier to shop user listings in the app, including item collections, collaborative messaging, AI suggestions for queries, and more.

Though they could also cause headaches for sellers, who’ll now have to contend with AI expertise on their second-hand item listings.

Facebook’s community trading Marketplace has been a big winner for the app, driving a heap of engagement, and additional advertising opportunities.

As per Facebook:

“Every day, one out of four Facebook young adult daily active users in the U.S. and Canada come to Marketplace, and we’re making it easier for them to find what they’re looking for. Whether finding and furnishing their first apartment, buying their first car, or looking for a perfect first-date outfit, our newest updates will help make their Marketplace experience even more fun, useful, and social.”

One out of four users is a lot of people checking out Marketplace, but then again, Facebook does like to show you in-stream prompts and panels that lure you into its Marketplace listings.

I guess, the more valuable data point here would be how many people actually buy stuff from these listings, but because it all happens off-platform, Facebook may not even have accurate data on that front.

Either way, a lot of people are looking at Marketplace, and young people in particular, and to help capitalize on this interest, Facebook’s adding some new options to help streamline the shopping experience.

First off, Marketplace is getting a new “Collections” feature, which will enable users to create groups of Marketplace listings.

As you can see in this example, you can now save listings to a named collection, like Pinterest board, which you can then invite friends to check out.

You’ll even be able to add friends into your buying process, with Facebook testing a new “Collaborative buying” feature, which will enable you to add another person into a Marketplace chat.

That could help in coordinating pick-ups, though I would also have some concerns that some people may use this as a means to gang up on sellers, in order to push for better deals.

I guess the seller could just leave the chat, but it could result in some issues.

You can also now react and comment on Marketplace listings, which will also help Facebook’s algorithms know what you’re interested in.

Though again, public comments could lead to more pressure being put on Marketplace sellers as well.

Facebook’s also testing new AI-powered questions, which will help guide potential buyers on the right questions to ask when buying an item.

Which could be particularly important on bigger items, like cars, which are getting their own AI-generated insights element.

All of these seem potentially beneficial for buyers, not so much for sellers, who will now be pressed with more questions to facilitate a sale. And as anyone who's ever sold anything on Marketplace knows, the scope and frequency of those questions can get pretty tiring when you’re just trying to get rid of some old furniture, at a significant discount.

Essentially, these tools will make everyone an immediate antiquities expert, and for sellers who don’t really care about the details, that could add more work.

Finally, Marketplace is also getting a new checkout experience, which will provide buyers with “a more transparent and seamless process for shipped purchases.”

“Buyers will now see total costs - including shipping and tax - upfront, and receive notifications as order status changes. This ensures clarity at every step and makes it easier to buy from sellers no matter their locations.”

So more like eBay, with automated adjustments to help ensure that buyers are informed of all costs and shipping details.

Some handy updates, which will make it easier to shop on Marketplace, though as noted, could also lead to more annoyance for sellers.

But at such high rates of usage, it is worth noting these changes, especially in relation to Marketplace ads, which could become a bigger consideration if people feel more comfortable shopping in the app.