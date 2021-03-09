x
Facebook Adds 'Holiday Mode' Option to Marketplace

March 9, 2021

Facebook has added a new 'Holiday Mode' to Marketplace. which effectively enables users to pause their Marketplace listings if they go away.

As you can see in these screenshots, shared by social media expert Matt Navarra, Holiday Mode will let potential buyers know that you're not available to fulfill any orders, so you can pause your listing, as opposed to temporarily removing it.

"Buyers won't be able to place orders or start new conversations with you. If you have pending orders that need to be fulfilled, turning on holiday mode does not cancel or pause these orders."

So you still need to meet any existing obligations, it doesn't stop all activity associated with your profile unconditionally. But as noted, it could be a handy way to keep your listings active, while also communicating with potential buyers that there will be a delay.

Facebook's Marketplace has become a key element of the platform, with 800 million people browsing Facebook's market listings each month. That's also provided limited opportunity for brands, with Facebook announcing some commercial partnerships for Marketplace, while the option is also a key element in Facebook's broader eCommerce push, as it looks to expand user behavior. 

This is relatively small addition in the wider scheme, but still. it will come in handy for those looking to maintain their Marketplace activity, with a simple switch that will put all of your various market posts on hold for as long as you choose.

The option is available within your Marketplace settings. 

