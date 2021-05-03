x
Facebook Adds New Emotional Health Resources to Mark Mental Health Awareness Month

Published May 3, 2021
Facebook has added a new range ofemotional health resources  to mark the beginning of Mental Health Awareness Month, which build on the platform's existing range of self-help tips, exercises and external links available via its Mental Health Resource Center, in order to facilitate support.

Facebook Emotional Health Resource Center

As explained by Facebook:

"We've worked with leading authorities around the world to surface their resources on handling financial stress, parenting support, coping with loss and grief, managing substance use and taking care of overall emotional health. In the resource center, people are also able to connect with organizations & groups, contact a helpline, or message a friend."

As you can see above, the new resources include a range of specific exercises and tips, provided by WHO and other official health bodies. You can also search the Mental Health Center for support by topic, while each element includes downloadable guides and the option to connect through to a real person to discuss your concerns.

It's a good move by Facebook, and a timely one, given the ongoing mental pressures of a COVID-19 infected world. Indeed, a big part of the stress of the past year has been the cumulative impact of the pandemic - going for months on end in an uncertain process, with no end in sight, and no break available in terms of holidays or trips, eventually takes a toll on everybody, in some form, and it can be difficult to know where to turn, or how to get any kind of relief when it all becomes too much.

When taking a break is not an option, you need other resources to help, and providing more options on this front can only beneficial for Facebook. 

You can check out the new emotional health resources here

