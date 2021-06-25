x
site logo

Facebook Adds New 'Optimize Text Per Person' Option for Automated Ad Customization

Published June 25, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Here's a new consideration for your Facebook ads.

Facebook is now rolling out a new option in the ad set-up process called 'Optimize Text Per Person', which, when activated, will choose whether to highlight the primary caption, the headline or the description text to each user, based on what Facebook's system determines that viewer will best respond to.

Facebook optimize text

As you can see in this screenshot, posted by Leon Grigg (and shared by Matt Navarra), in the ad setup process, some users are now seeing a new 'optimize text per person' toggle. 

As per the description:

"When it is likely to improve performance, allow text to swap between fields, such as showing your headline as primary text"

So if your ad headline was 'Winter Sale', and your description was 'Get discounts on all outdoor gear', Facebook's system may choose to swap them around for selected users, so that the main text would be the 'Get discounts...' prompt instead, based on what it determines each user is more likely to respond to. 

How, exactly, Facebook determines that response likely comes down to several algorithmic factors, but the idea is that Facebook's system, which knows that ads people have responded to in the past, will have a better idea of what each person will want to see, and will optimize accordingly, without you having to do anything extra when creating your ads.

Which could be an effective approach. It's similar to Facebook's multiple text variations for ad copy, which it added back in 2019, which gives advertisers the capacity to add several variations of their ad text in a single campaign, with Facebook's systems then be able to choose which version to display to different users based on their usage behaviors.

Facebook text variations

This new version is very similar, though it lessens the onus on the advertiser to create wholly different copy variants, with Facebook's systems now able to determine likely response based on more simple elements.

And that could improve your results. At the least, it's worth an experiment, and it may reveal new behavioral trends and approaches that you hadn't previously considered.

It's not available to all users as yet, but Facebook appears to have made it more widely available this week. 

We've asked Facebook for more info on the roll-out, and we'll update this post if/when we hear back.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Digital Strategy Social Marketing

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Matt Navarra/Twitter on June 25, 2021

    Instagram Launches Live Test of Image and Video Uploads From the Desktop Version of the App

    The option will provide more capacity to manage and maintain your IG presence.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • June 24, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Matt Navarra/Twitter on June 25, 2021

    Instagram Launches Live Test of Image and Video Uploads From the Desktop Version of the App

    The option will provide more capacity to manage and maintain your IG presence.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • June 24, 2021
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • YouTube Provides Key Tips on How to Build Your Channel Audience
    By Andrew Hutchinson • June 25, 2021
  • Facebook Adds New 'Optimize Text Per Person' Option for Automated Ad Customization
    By Andrew Hutchinson • June 25, 2021
  • Twitter Adds Indian Payment Provider Razorpay to Tip Jar Options
    By Andrew Hutchinson • June 24, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.