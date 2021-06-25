Facebook Adds New 'Optimize Text Per Person' Option for Automated Ad Customization

Here's a new consideration for your Facebook ads.

Facebook is now rolling out a new option in the ad set-up process called 'Optimize Text Per Person', which, when activated, will choose whether to highlight the primary caption, the headline or the description text to each user, based on what Facebook's system determines that viewer will best respond to.

As you can see in this screenshot, posted by Leon Grigg (and shared by Matt Navarra), in the ad setup process, some users are now seeing a new 'optimize text per person' toggle.

As per the description:

"When it is likely to improve performance, allow text to swap between fields, such as showing your headline as primary text"

So if your ad headline was 'Winter Sale', and your description was 'Get discounts on all outdoor gear', Facebook's system may choose to swap them around for selected users, so that the main text would be the 'Get discounts...' prompt instead, based on what it determines each user is more likely to respond to.

How, exactly, Facebook determines that response likely comes down to several algorithmic factors, but the idea is that Facebook's system, which knows that ads people have responded to in the past, will have a better idea of what each person will want to see, and will optimize accordingly, without you having to do anything extra when creating your ads.

Which could be an effective approach. It's similar to Facebook's multiple text variations for ad copy, which it added back in 2019, which gives advertisers the capacity to add several variations of their ad text in a single campaign, with Facebook's systems then be able to choose which version to display to different users based on their usage behaviors.

This new version is very similar, though it lessens the onus on the advertiser to create wholly different copy variants, with Facebook's systems now able to determine likely response based on more simple elements.

And that could improve your results. At the least, it's worth an experiment, and it may reveal new behavioral trends and approaches that you hadn't previously considered.

It's not available to all users as yet, but Facebook appears to have made it more widely available this week.

We've asked Facebook for more info on the roll-out, and we'll update this post if/when we hear back.