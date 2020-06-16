Facebook Adds New Options for Parenting Groups

Facebook is adding some new options specifically for parenting groups, in order to make it easier for parents to ask sensitive questions, and to provide more context as to each members' perspective.

As you can see above, the first option is anonymous questions.

As explained by Facebook:

"We've heard from parents that they want a way for them to discuss topics they may not be comfortable sharing openly. To enable members of a parenting group to make sensitive posts without revealing their identity, we’re adding Anonymous Post to Facebook parenting groups."

Given the various factors at play within parental chat groups, this could be a valuable update, making parents feel more comfortable about asking important, yet sensitive questions.

The second screenshot above shows a new set of badges that will be made available in parenting groups, making it easier for members to understand the stage that each parent is at.

"If you want to find people who are going through a similar situation as you, badging makes it easier to quickly find those people and connect to them. Example badges include “New Parent” and “Expecting Parent” to help parents connect more closely with those in similar situations."

These are both helpful additions, which will make parenting groups more functional, providing a key connection point for those seeking advice and assurance.

And finally, Facebook's also expanding its mentorships feature to parenting groups:

"Members can pair up with one another to offer guidance during some of life’s biggest moments like expecting a new child, moving or switching careers."

Facebook first launched the mentorship option for groups in 2018, providing another way to use group connection to help users advance their skills. For parenting, this, again, could provide a helpful option for advice and guidance - which, as any parent knows, you do need, even just to relate, every now and then.

Parenting groups are one of the key categories that Facebook has previously identified within its 'very meaningful groups' subset, which, upon joining, quickly become "the most important part of our social network experience". Facebook says that some 200 million people are in these increasingly important social groups, and as such, providing new ways to maximize that connection, and facilitate assistance, can only be beneficial.