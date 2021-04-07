Facebook Adds New Photo 'Layouts' Feature to Put a Different Spin on Your Posted Images

Facebook is rolling out a new 'Layouts' option within its post composer tools, which provides a range of frames and formats to add a fresh take to your visuals posted to the app.

As you can see in this example, posted by user Jacki Pitkow (and shared by Matt Navarra), the new Layouts option can be found in your post composer tools within the Facebook app. Not all users have access to the option at the moment (I don't) - we've asked Facebook for more info on the rollout and where and when it will be available.

Navarra also posted this video of the new tool in operation, and the various formats and frames on offer.

Here’s what Facebook’s NEW ‘Layouts’ feature for photo posts looks like in action… pic.twitter.com/Ugm3COcNSM — ???? Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) April 7, 2021

Facebook's been experimenting with new visual presentation formats for some time - back in 2019, reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong uncovered this test of variable multi-image display formats within the Facebook composer.

Most users got access to these formatting tools in the middle of last year, which can be accessed once you add multiple images to your post - but these new Layouts tools provide even more presentation options, which could help users create more engaging, thumb-stopping posts, without requiring in-depth visual editing skills.

Or they could get overused, and become stale pretty quickly. I guess that's the nature of the game - anything Facebook adds will eventually become boring, which is why it continues to experiment with new visual features to try and keep things fresh, and keep users posting.

Certainly, these new options look interesting - and while they're not designed for brand use, as such, they could also provide a means to spice up promotional posts on Pages, with colorful frames and alternate framing.

Either way, it's another thing to experiment with. As noted, we've asked Facebook for more info on the roll-out, and when it will be available to all users.