Facebook Adds New Tools and Guides for Coming Out Day 2020

Today is Coming Out Day, which celebrates the LGBTQ community, and acceptance of gender and identity. And to mark the event, Facebook has announced a range of new features and presentations which will enable people to learn more, and participate via their Facebook and Instagram presence.

First off, Facebook's adding some new guides on Instagram to assist people who may be looking to come out to family and friends.

As explained by Facebook:

"We partnered with PFLAG, It Gets Better Project and The Tegan and Sara Foundation to create new Instagram Guides offering tips on topics such as safety and support for those going through their coming out journey, as well as for their friends and family."

In addition to this, Facebook's adding a new, animated Coming Out Day Facebook logo, which, when tapped, will link users through to a feed of content using the #ComingOut2020 hashtag. It's also adding new stickers, both for Stories and regular Facebook posts.

Facebook's also premiering a new show on Facebook Watch, hosted by Demi Lovato and Tan France, which will provide a platform for people to share their coming out journeys, and offer messages of support and guidance.

Facebook will also be showcasing personal stories of people who've come out, via its official channels:

"We’ll share a series of stories about coming out in unique environments and situations. From remote locations to cultural insularity to personal struggles, we’ll follow the stories of four people and how they found connections, positivity and even celebration in unexpected places."

The initiative will provide important support and guidance for those who may be dealing with their own questions and trying to understand, and deal with, their personal situations. By giving a large-scale platform to such concerns, it may help to reduce some of the stigma, and make others feel more comfortable in their own efforts to come out.

The various tools and programs will are available in both Facebook and Instagram now.