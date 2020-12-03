Facebook Adds New Tools for Automotive Advertisers

It may not initially seem like an ideal fit, but Facebook is becoming increasingly influential in the car purchase process, and connecting users to relevant deals for their next automotive purchase.

Indeed, Facebook reported last year that around half of auto consumers say that recommendations from friends and family are influential when deciding which new brand to buy, and 77% indicated that posts on social media had made them consider buying or leasing a new model.

That's a significant consideration, and now, Facebook's providing more tools to help car dealers connect with potential buyers on its platforms.

Facebook has added three new elements to its automotive promotion tools:

A new “Manage Inventory” tab on dealership Pages A simplified set-up process for automotive inventory ads (AIA) A new “Vehicles” tab on dealership Pages where dealers can showcase their full vehicle inventory

The new options will make it easier for car dealers to list on Facebook, and maximize their opportunities.

"These new features will reduce the work required for dealers to create and manage a vehicle catalog as well as promote their vehicles. Dealers can now:

Create, manage and promote vehicle listings in one place: This can be done through the “Manage Inventory” tab. Dealers can also view insights, like views and leads, to assess performance of their listings.

This can be done through the “Manage Inventory” tab. Dealers can also view insights, like views and leads, to assess performance of their listings. Create ads to promote inventory in just a few clicks: Set up AIA to promote the right vehicle to the right person at the right time. Starting from the dealership’s Page or the “Manage Inventory” tab, dealers can either select an existing catalog or create a new one by connecting to a third-party provider. Once their catalog is set up, they can easily create ads using a pre-filled template.

Set up AIA to promote the right vehicle to the right person at the right time. Starting from the dealership’s Page or the “Manage Inventory” tab, dealers can either select an existing catalog or create a new one by connecting to a third-party provider. Once their catalog is set up, they can easily create ads using a pre-filled template. Showcase new and used vehicle inventory on the dealership Page for free: Vehicles will appear in the “Vehicles” tab — a new on-Facebook shopping surface."

​Again, while it may not seem like an ideal fit for Facebook promotions, the data shows that people are indeed looking for car-related info on Facebook, and with a range of Facebook Groups dedicated to automotive appreciation, it makes sense to use these new options to hone in on potential buyers.

Facebook also added some enhancements for its auto inventory ads back in September, and continues to improve its car listings on Facebook Marketplace.

If you're looking to promote your dealership, Facebook could be a key option, and these new tools will make it easier than ever to increase brand awareness.