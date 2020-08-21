Facebook Evolving Trends Research: Safer Shopping [Infographic]

Facebook has published a new set of reports which look at evolving digital media trends amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reports are based on a combination of internal data insights from Facebook, commissioned survey insights and third-party research, in total, incorporating responses from over 34,000 consumers.

And they highlight some very relevant data points for digital marketers - Facebook has identified five key trends of note:

Safer Shopping - Relating to new shopping measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, and the shift to eCommerce

Mindful Wellness - More people are turning to calming recreational activities to counter the stress of the situation

Each of these trends has significance for brand marketing. You can read Facebook's full report here, but below is an infographic looking at the key points within the first shift - 'Safer Shopping'.

Definitely some relevant notes for your digital marketing approach.