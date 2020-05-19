Facebook Provides Insights into Music Listening Behavior, and How Facebook Facilitates Music Engagement [Infographic]

With streaming services now the main way that younger consumers, in particular, discover and share new music, it's increasingly important for streaming providers to facilitate expanded connection, and Facebook can help to establish broader online communities around such.

That's the gist of Facebook's latest research report, which looks at music streaming trends, and how social media users engage with bands and artists.

Incorporating responses from more than 10,000 people, from 10 nations, Facebook has provided an overview of how people use streaming services, what they're looking for in such platforms, and how they connect around such online.

And while the findings are aimed at helping streaming services make better use of social platforms in their marketing and outreach, there are also some interesting considerations for artists, and associated businesses that are looking to establish connection with music fans.

You can read Facebook's full report here, or check out the infographic below.