Facebook Publishes New Guide to Influencer Marketing and its Rising Benefits

With eCommerce on the rise, influencer marketing is also generating better response, which additionally relates to the evolving content landscape, and getting your brand message to stand out in busy social feeds.

Generating traction on TikTok, for example, requires a dedicated approach to the platform, as re-purposing ads from other networks simply doesn’t work in the TikTok feed. For this, you really need to understand the app, and for many brands, working with influencers is a faster and more effective way to enhance their messaging.

But how effective is influencer marketing really, and what are some of the key influencer trends of note?

That’s what Facebook sought to find out with its latest study, for which it analyzed 12 campaigns across the APAC region, in 5 different verticals, to glean more insight into what results influencer marketing is generating for brands.

Facebook’s 14-page overview provides a range of key influencer marketing notes and stats. You can download the full guide here, but in this post, we’ll take a look at some of the highlights.

First off, Facebook highlights the massive growth of influencer marketing, which is set to reach $13.8 billion in spend in 2021.

What’s more, the way influencers are being used is evolving:

“The influencer marketing industry shows no signs of stopping. In fact, micro-influencers - content creators with a following of less than 25,000 - are driving better results than macro-influencers. Their appeal is rooted in their abilities to create relatable content that showcases their knowledge and conveys the passions they share with their highly engaged audience.”

So while teaming with a major celebrity will definitely have reach and awareness benefits, smaller creators can also drive strong results due to their more intimate community connection, which adds more weight to their endorsement.

In its broader study, across 12 campaigns, Facebook found that influencer marketing certainly improved response, with big increases in purchase intent and conversions.

Of course, 12 studies is not wholly indicative, and a lot comes down to execution, which Facebook also digs deeper into in the second half of the report.

In addition to a range of recommendations like this, Facebook also outlines specific case studies and notes which could help drive better results with your influencer promotions.

It’s an interesting guide, with some valuable pointers – and with influencer marketing on the rise, it is worth getting a better understanding of the key fundamentals and practices, with a view to boosting your campaigns.

You can download Facebook’s full influencer marketing research report here.