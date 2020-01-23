Facebook Publishes New Safety Guide for Athletes

In the lead-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Facebook has published a new guide to help professional athletes better secure and protect their Facebook and Instagram accounts.

As explained by Facebook:

"This guide is designed to help you prevent, protect, moderate, and escalate on both Facebook and Instagram. We'll run through how to protect your password, set up two-factor authentication, understand Page access and take action when you’ve been hacked. We'll also walk through how to moderate your Pages, and how to escalate when you experience bullying and harassment."

The guide covers all the key aspects of Facebook and Instagram account security, with step-by-step overviews on each element.

And while the focus is on athletes specifically, really, the same rules apply for all users. If you're looking for a way to better understand the various security elements of either platform, or to explain them to someone else, it could be handy.

There's a heap of helpful diagrams included here, including how to set up two-factor authentication:

How to moderate your Facebook and Instagram profiles to keep abuse and spam off your Page:

And how to report a profile impersonating yours:

There's also an overview of what to do if your account is hacked, which may come in handy for those who are having trouble reinstating their profiles.

As noted, while the guide is geared towards professional athletes, the advice and notes are not topic or profession-specific, and apply to anyone using either platform.

If you're looking to get a better handle on the various Facebook and Instagram account protection options, it's worth checking out - you can download the guide for free (no sign-up) here.