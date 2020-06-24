Facebook Rolls Out Updates for Live Producer Streaming Platform, Including Graphic Overlays for Broadcasts

This could help to liven up your Facebook Live streams.

Back in March, Facebook announced a range of coming updates to its Live Producer platform for desktop streams, including graphic overlays and featured comments during the broadcast.

And while they're not available to all users as yet, this week, Facebook has been rolling out the options to more creators, with Facebook marketing expert Mari Smith sharing these images (via Matt Navarra) of the new tools in action.

As you can see here, some users are now seeing a dedicated 'Graphics' tab in Live Producer, which enables you to add different types of graphic overlays on your stream.

Among the various options:

You can add a news ticker that scrolls along the bottom of the broadcast

You can highlight viewer comments on top of the stream

You can run polls, and display viewer results in real-time

The options can add an extra level of professionalism to your Facebook Live streams - and with people now creating and consuming more live-stream content than ever amid the COVID-19 lockdowns, it could be the perfect time to up your live-stream skills in order to maximize audience engagement.

In addition to this, Facebook is also adding a new 'Feature Link' option for your live-streams:

That could provide another means to drive direct traffic from your stream, keeping your CTA top of mind as you broadcast.

These are some handy, helpful tools, which, as noted, come at a perfect time. Facebook has reported that viewership of Facebook Live streams has risen by 50% since January, with live videos also generally seeing much higher levels of engagement than regular video uploads.

Again, not all users will have access to these new Live Producer features as yet, but Facebook is rolling them out to more users - so if you're not seeing them yet, you will soon.

You can access Facebook Live Producer here.