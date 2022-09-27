Facebook Tests ‘Subscribers Only’ Posts to Enhance Creator Offering

This could be interesting.

Facebook is testing out a new post option which would enable you to restrict access to your post to subscribers only for an initial period after publishing – be that 24 hours, 48 hours, or a week.

As you can see in this example, posted by Jonah Manzano (and shared by Matt Navarra), some users now have access to an ‘Early Access for Subscribers’ toggle in their post settings, which enables you to limit access to that post for a chosen period of time.

Of course, you need to have subscribers first, but it could be another handy tool in Meta’s expanding push to enhance its appeal for creators, in order to get more of them posting to its apps more often, and keep their fans coming back.

Instagram has stated that promoting creators is a key focus, with its push to add in more AI-recommended posts into feeds a part of its effort to generate more exposure for emerging stars.

Facebook’s also adding in more tools for creators, including its most recent Facebook Page updates, which include endorsement notifications to support fellow creators, templates to help recognize top fans, and more.

Among these, Meta also previewed a new option that will enable creators to share exclusive posts with Top Fans’ and subscribers, which is similar to this new subscriber-exclusive option.

The capacity to restrict posts for a certain period of time will enhance this, and will provide another way to boost the value for subscribers, while also, potentially, attracting more interest, if, for example, profile visitors can see these subscriber-exclusive posts, but they’re locked out, with a subscribe option to view the content straight away.

It could be a simple way to provide more value for subscribers, and more reason for people to pay for your latest updates.

We’ve asked Meta for more info on this test and will update this post if/when we hear back.