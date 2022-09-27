 Skip to main content
site logo

Facebook Tests ‘Subscribers Only’ Posts to Enhance Creator Offering

Published Sept. 27, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

This could be interesting.

Facebook is testing out a new post option which would enable you to restrict access to your post to subscribers only for an initial period after publishing – be that 24 hours, 48 hours, or a week.

Facebook subscribers only posts

As you can see in this example, posted by Jonah Manzano (and shared by Matt Navarra), some users now have access to an ‘Early Access for Subscribers’ toggle in their post settings, which enables you to limit access to that post for a chosen period of time.

Of course, you need to have subscribers first, but it could be another handy tool in Meta’s expanding push to enhance its appeal for creators, in order to get more of them posting to its apps more often, and keep their fans coming back.

Instagram has stated that promoting creators is a key focus, with its push to add in more AI-recommended posts into feeds a part of its effort to generate more exposure for emerging stars.

Facebook’s also adding in more tools for creators, including its most recent Facebook Page updates, which include endorsement notifications to support fellow creators, templates to help recognize top fans, and more.

Among these, Meta also previewed a new option that will enable creators to share exclusive posts with Top Fans’ and subscribers, which is similar to this new subscriber-exclusive option.

Facebook creators update

The capacity to restrict posts for a certain period of time will enhance this, and will provide another way to boost the value for subscribers, while also, potentially, attracting more interest, if, for example, profile visitors can see these subscriber-exclusive posts, but they’re locked out, with a subscribe option to view the content straight away.

It could be a simple way to provide more value for subscribers, and more reason for people to pay for your latest updates.

We’ve asked Meta for more info on this test and will update this post if/when we hear back.

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
First-Party Data by SimplicityDX Confirms Social Commerce Is Going Through a Metamorphosis
From SimplicityDX
September 14, 2022

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022
Latest in Social Media Updates
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell