Future eCommerce Trends to Watch Out For [Infographic]

Published Aug. 12, 2021
eCommerce is on the rise, with the pandemic significantly accelerating the already present shift to online shopping, which is set to transform how most people interact with all forms of retail brands.

That makes it an essential consideration for nearly all businesses. And even within that broader shift, there are more specific, more niche buying and browsing trends that could impact your strategy, and alter your marketing approach.

So what are the key trends of note?

The team from Grazziti Interactive recently put together this overview of rising eCommerce trends, which could provide some good food for thought for your strategy.

Also, Christmas is now only 135 days away. Another element to factor into your planning.

Check out the infographic below.

eCommerce trends infographic

