Google adds AI bot to Ad Manager

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Google launched its own artificial-intelligence-powered assistant within Google Ad Manager, which will provide in-stream, in-depth assistance with Google Ads queries, including campaign troubleshooting and performance analysis.

Google’s Ask Ad Manager bot, which is powered by Google’s Gemini AI model, is designed to provide publishers with deeper insights in order to inform campaign decisions.

Advertisers can use the bot to dig into problems, and get custom metrics and campaign assessments, along with personalized guidance.

As explained by Google: “Instead of manually trying to find out what’s wrong with a line item by generating reports and sifting through data, now you can use Ask Ad Manager. You’ll get insights and guidance and can ask follow up questions, which can help you identify and resolve issues and unblock revenue.”

The system examines each advertiser's individual data, so the advice is specific and targeted, as opposed to linking users to generic information.

“Instead of clicking around the platform, you’ll get personalized guidance and strategically created links that direct you to the right place in Ad Manager,” Google said. “Ask Ad Manager loads the right filters and settings based on the context of your conversation so you can see the details you were looking for.”

The system can also create reports that include multiple parameters.

Each response also includes a link to a more general overview of how various components work, providing expanded insight.

This could be a handy complement to the Google Ads creation process. It also leans into the way people are increasingly using AI tools to ask questions and seek answers in a more conversational way.

Given the complexity of Google’s systems, more help is always better. There’s always a level of risk when relying on AI assessment, but Google’s Gemini system continues to improve, and with insights based on each user’s performance, it could be a powerful tool.