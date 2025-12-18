Google Adds AI Content Detection Tools to Gemini

Are you becoming more wary of liking or sharing posts on social media, due to concerns that it could be AI-generated, and you could look like a chump as a result?

You’re not alone. One of the side effects of the rapid rise of AI-generated content online is that it is also impacting sharing activity, due to questions about the authenticity of the visuals being presented. You don’t want to be that person, sharing clips that everyone else sees as clearly AI, which is making users more skeptical, and more hesitant to forward things that could be fake.

Which is why this latest update to Google’s Gemini app could be helpful.

Google is rolling out a new option that will enable users check if a video was edited or created with Google AI directly in the Gemini app.

As explained by Google:

“Simply upload a video and ask something like, ‘Was this generated using Google AI?’ Gemini will scan for the imperceptible SynthID watermark across both the audio and visual tracks and use its own reasoning to return a response that gives you context and specifies which segments contain elements generated using Google AI.”

The tool will then let you know if SynthID markers were detected.

Google’s SynthID embeds invisible digital watermarks into all AI-generated images, audio, text and video that have been created in Google’s AI tools. Google’s working to make this a standard, and has partnered with NVIDIA to further expand SynthID watermarking in other AI tools, though it’s not in broad use as yet, only in Google’s own AI tools.

Other AI platforms, including Midjourney, OpenAI and Meta, have adopted alternative standards, like C2PA instead, which will essentially facilitate the same purpose, and could become a more universal AI ID tool.

But SynthID is another way to track AI use, and it could enable more transparency across AI depictions.

So now, you can put images into Gemini and get verification around their authenticity, while various C2PA detection options are also in development.

It’s a good update for AI disclosure, and with more and more people growing more wary of what they’re seeing online, it will offer more verification and assurance.

Google’s SynthID detection is now available in Gemini for files up to 100 MB and 90 seconds long.