Google Highlights Key Search Trends of 2025

Looking to reminisce about the year that was, and get a better understanding of what captured people’s interest in 2025?

Google’s annual “Year in Search” overview is here to give you the rundown of the key trends, and help ensure that you know your Labubus from your chicken jockeys, and all that came in between.

Google’s Year in Search provides an overview of key trends across several key elements, including news, people, sports, entertainment, and more.

You can even tap on the “Catch me up in AI Mode” button to get a quick summary of each trend, generated just for you:

Google’s Year in Search provides a valuable summary of what was grabbing people’s attention, which, for marketers, can be key insight to help inform your planning, and keep your concepts fresh and engaging as we head into the new year.

I mean, not everyone can directly tap into the latest celebrity or movie trends within their ad budget, but by knowing what people were searching for, and what was generating discussion, you can get a better handle on these key interests, and glean insight into why they’ve resonated the way that they have.

Google’s also included gaming and web trends, food and lifestyle, “Hum to Search” queries (i.e. the songs that people have most hummed to Google to identify), and key location searches on Google Maps.

Some valuable, and interesting insight, which will help to spark your thinking about why people do what they do in the modern age.

You can also link to past “Year in Search” summaries, while you can also hone in the listings to your region.

Worth taking a look, and remembering all the random things that happened in 2025 (before AI becomes overwhelming and skews all of this data next year).

You can check out Google’s 2025 “Year in Search” overview here.