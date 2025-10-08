Google Expands Virtual Try On to Footwear

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Google’s adding shoes to its virtual try on options, while it’s also expanding access to its other shopping try on elements to more regions.

Google now offers a range of try on options within Google Shopping, including its more recent AI-powered additions, which enable you to use your own selfie image as the model for clothing matches.

And now, it’s also expanding to your feet, with virtual try on for shoes.

As explained by Google:

“Try on’s state-of-the-art AI accurately perceives shapes and depths, preserving those subtleties when showing you what something would look like on you. Finally, you can answer the age-old question: ‘Can I pull off these shoes?’”

The process will require you to upload a full-length photo of yourself for sizing context, which Google will then be able to use for its generations.

“To try on shoes, just tap on any product listing on Google, select the ‘try it on’ button and add a full-length photo of yourself. Within moments you’ll see what you might look like in those heels or sneakers.”

That could be a valuable addition, providing another means to get a better idea of whether different clothing items actually suit you, before you hit “Confirm” on your order. I mean, nothing will be able to replicate actually trying them on, and seeing how they look and feel in real life. But Google’s evolving try on options provide more capacity to get a better sense of a product before purchase.

And as noted, Google’s also expanding its try on tools to more regions:

“Google’s try on tech lets you see what billions of clothing items might look like on you. In the coming weeks it’s expanding to Australia, Canada and Japan.”

Google says that try on options have been a hit in the U.S., with shoppers sharing their try on images significantly more than standard product listings. And now, more shoppers in more regions will get access, which will help to increase satisfaction in online shopping, and provide more context for your purchases.

It could be another consideration for your online listings, and for how consumers are looking to engage with product displays online.