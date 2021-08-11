Google Looks at Comparative Searches from 2006 to Mark 15 Years of Google Trends [Infographic]

How time flies in the online space.

This week, Google's celebrating the 15th anniversary of Google Trends, which was first released to the public back in 2006. Yes, 2006 was 15 years ago. I too feel elderly.

As explained by Google:

"Though [Google Trends] data goes back to 2004, it became available two years later. This summer, Google Trends turns 15, so we thought it would be the perfect time to look back on trends of yesteryear and compare what people were searching for back in 2006 to today."

Warning: You may not want to be reminded of at least some of these trends.

In addition to this, Google has also published a listing of key tips on how to make best use of Google Trends data, as well as an overview of the app's evolution and development.

Google Trends remains a powerful and helpful research tool, in a range of contexts, and if you haven't checked it out, and entered your brand terms into the search, you really are missing a trick.

Check out Google's comparative search trends overview (2006 vs. 2021) below.