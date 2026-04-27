Google offers new first-party shopper data integration

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Google is expanding its shopping intent signals via a new partnership with Albertsons Media Collective, which will see Albertsons integrate its first-party shopper data into Google and YouTube campaigns.

Albertsons Media Collective, which is the retail media network and advertising division of food and drug retailer Albertsons Companies, gathers data from a broad range of retail outlets, via more than 36 million weekly shoppers who are members of its program, according to the company’s website. That data could help power more precise audience targeting, based on actual shopping activity, which will now allow Google advertisers to reach higher intent audiences.

As explained by Google: “Albertsons Media Collective is bringing first-party shopper data to YouTube and third-party inventory in Display & Video 360. Now, brands can reach high-intent Albertsons Companies’ shoppers across YouTube and premium publishers while measuring precise impact with SKU-level sales reporting.”

SKU data provides insight into the performance of specific products, with performance metrics linked to real customer activity. This expanded level of detail will give Google advertisers more insight into the true impact of their ad campaigns, with conversion data based on actual product units, reflecting audience response.

This could provide a massive boost to reporting flows, and thus, contextual planning for future ad initiatives. These new data points from Albertsons will provide more guidance as to how each campaign is generating shopping activity, or not, and where people are more engaged with each product.

With Google and/or YouTube playing a part in 82% of journeys where consumers discover a new brand, product or retailer, it’s a key consideration for retailers looking to reach new audiences and build their brands.

Google said the new Albertsons Media Collective data for YouTube and Display & Video 360 campaigns will be available to selected managed partners, and more information is available from Google account teams.