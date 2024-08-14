 Skip to main content
Google Provides More Insight into Emerging Search Trends

Published Aug. 14, 2024
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Google’s launched an update to its “Trending Now” tool, an element of Google Trends, which provides insight into the search terms that are seeing notable increases in search volume. That could assist in your ad campaign and SEO planning, with more data on terms related to your region, industry, etc.

Google Trending Now

As you can see in this example screen, Trending Now has an updated format, which showcases more insight into each trend, including how long the topic has been trending for, total search volume, and more.

You can hover over any of the listed terms to get a quick trend overview chart, or you can tap to expand a more specific breakdown, including search volume and relevant links.

Google Trending Now

There are also filters to search trends by region, while you can also search trends from the past 4 hours up to the last week.

As per Google:

A cutting-edge trend forecasting engine is behind our upgraded Trending Now tool. It detects 10 times as many emerging trends as before and refreshes every 10 minutes on average, so you see the latest upward Search swings right as they take off. You can even compare multiple trends and easily export their data for a closer look.”

It could be a handy tool to bookmark, in order to keep up with the latest trends in your industry and region. And if you’re trying to maintain a culturally relevant social media presence, it could be a valuable marker of audience attention, that could highlight where you should be looking for your next content inspiration.

Essentially, it’s a revised look at Google Trends, but the more specific, and regularly updated data listings could enhance its value as a connective tool.

And if a trend comes up that’s specifically related to your industry, that could also be hugely valuable for your outreach efforts.

Google says that the new Trending Now display is now available in 125 countries.

Latest in Content Marketing
image/svg+xml
