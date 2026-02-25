Google rolls out updates to image and video tool Flow AI

Google announced updates to its artificial intelligence-powered image and video platform Flow, which will make it easier to create complex compositions and enhance content in the app.

First, Google’s rolling out an updated UI for the app, featuring simplified upfront controls to make it easier to generate visuals, as well as provide more flexible asset management.

Google is also adding more natural, intuitive editing tools, including a simple lasso tool to precisely select an area of an image and use conversational prompts to ask Flow for tweaks.

Users will also be able to generate high-resolution images and use them as elements within Veo video generations all within the Flow system. In addition, users will be able to generate videos from photos using text commands.

Google says it’s also looking to make it easier to create “across modalities,” or to utilize different tools across image and video editing.

As per Google: “To streamline your workflow, the best capabilities from our image generation experiments — Whisk and ImageFX — are moving directly into Flow, so you can now generate, edit and animate everything in one unified workspace.”

In order to facilitate the transition to the updated Flow system, Google said that beginning in March, users will be able to transfer all of their Whisk and ImageFX projects and assets directly into Flow, which means all existing assets will be immediately available within the app.

Google first announced Flow in May 2025, with the AI content tool designed to incorporate all of Google’s various visual generation systems into a single interface. The company is now moving closer to that vision by bringing more of its creation elements into the app and integrating its various tools into a single management stream.

It could be a powerful, valuable consideration for marketers, providing new options to generate good-looking visuals using Google’s latest AI innovations.