 Skip to main content
site logo

Google Tests New ‘Popular on Twitter’ Tweet Display Panel in Search Results

Published Aug. 24, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Google’s trying out a new way to display tweets on a given subject within search results, with a ‘Popular on Twitter’ panel highlighting related, trending tweets for certain queries.

Popular on Twitter in Google Search

As you can see in this example, shared by SEO expert Shay Harel, a new ‘Popular on Twitter’ panel is showing up for some location-based search queries, providing additional context based on trending tweets.

Tweets have long been incorporated into search results for celebrities and brands, so it’s not a huge shift in how Google has always displayed tweet results in SERPs. But it’s interesting in the context of how Google is looking to provide more real-time engagement data into its results, which could make tweets even more important, and could help to drive more tweet engagement from certain search types.

Tourism-related brands, for example, may want to monitor which Twitter handles are being highlighted in this panel, in order to understand how this display could impact user response and engagement, while the handles that are featured could get an exposure boost, putting more emphasis on their Twitter approach.

This is probably the most important impact from a marketing perspective - if more tweets are being shown in more places in Google search, that adds more SEO emphasis on actual tweet activity. So whether you think your audience is on Twitter or not, they’re almost certainly using Google, and this could provide another reason for maintaining a regular tweet schedule, based on what people may find in related queries.

There’s not a lot of information to go on at this stage, but it may be worth monitoring related search activity, and seeing what tweet results are showing up.

Editors' pick

  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
The Influencer Marketing Factory Officially Launches New Podcast Season Featuring Thought Lead…
From The Influencer Marketing Factory
August 24, 2022

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022
Latest in Digital Strategy
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell