Hootsuite's Social Media Image Size Guide for 2022 [Infographic]

When was the last time you reviewed the visuals on your social media profiles?

Social platforms are always updating their image formatting and layout options, and if you’re not on top of the latest, you could end up giving users a lesser representation of your brand, with blocky, pixelated header images, or out of date profile logos that no longer fit the frame.

The team from Hootsuite is here to help, with their regularly updated guide to the key image dimension data for every major social platform.

And as noted, it is worth reviewing your visual elements – while you can also sign-up to get regular updates from Hootsuite whenever each platform updates its profile image requirements.

Check out the full infographic listing below.