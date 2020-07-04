How B2B Marketers Make Webinars Work Up, Down and Beyond the Sales Funnel [Infographic]

Most marketers would consider webinars to primarily be a brand awareness tool, yet, over time, many have found that webinars can serve varying purpose, and provide support in maximizing engagement, nuturing leads, and ultimately, closing deals.

Webinars not only present an effective way to continuously deliver onboarding and after-the-sale value, they’ve also, for many, become a first choice for interacting with customers.

As explained by Demand Gen Report:

“While webinars have historically been a lead generation workhorse at the top of the funnel, more marketers are deploying this content type throughout the buyer’s journey. They are using webinars for mid- and late-stage sales conversations, as well as post-sale activities such as onboarding new customers or rolling out a new product feature.”

With data from their 2020 State of Webinars Report as my starting point, I recently assisted ClickMeeting in creating the infographic below to examine how B2B marketers can make webinars work throughout the buying cycle. Hopefully, it'll give you some ideas as to how your business can connect and engage with customers via webinars.