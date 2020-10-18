x
How COVID-19 Has Affected Small Business Marketing Requirements [Infographic]

Oct. 18, 2020

Has the global pandemic affected the way you market your business? Want to know what other business owners think about their future online marketing requirements?

The team from Bluehost share the results from a recent survey in this infographic.

Here are a few things they highlight:

  • Business owners expect online sales to increase
  • The majority of business owners believe they need to offer online sales
  • How online v offline businesses have fared against each other
  • What business owners are prioritising moving forwards

Check out the infographic below for more detail.

SMBs during COVID-19 infographic

