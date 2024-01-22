 Skip to main content
How SMBs Are Repurposing Their Content [Infographic]

Published Jan. 22, 2024
Repurposing your content can save you time, and maximize your ROI, but it does need to be done in a strategic way, which provides an optimal user experience when re-posting.

The rising popularity of short-form video has made this a more popular strategy, and many small businesses, in particular, are now looking to re-cut their longer-form content into Reels and TikTok clips.

And that can deliver significant benefits, according to this new report from Adobe Express.

The Adobe team conducted a survey of over 500 SMBs to get their insights into content repurposing, and how they’re driving results with their content efforts. There are some interesting insights here, which could give you some additional food for thought for your 2024 planning.

You can read Adobe’s full study overview here.

Content repurposing infographic

