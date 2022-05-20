How TikTok Creators Redefined Influence [Infographic]

Facilitating interaction and individual contribution to trends is a key element of TikTok’s success, and within that, organic, creative content has become a central focus, which has also changed the way that brands need to approach the platform.

Traditional, disruptive ads are just that on TikTok, a distraction, and users will quickly skim by as they look for something fresh and creative in-stream. As such, the brands that are seeing the most success are those that create messaging that aligns with platform trends, which makes partnering with creators a more valuable consideration.

That’s what this new overview from TikTok is all about. Illustrating the way that content is created and consumed on the platform, and what that means for brands, TikTok has outlined a range of options for marketers, and how they can team up with creative talent.

Some interesting stats, worth considering in your approach.