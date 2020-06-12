x
How to Beef Up Your Marketing Strategy With User Generated Content [Infographic]

June 12, 2020

Are you looking for ways to improve your marketing strategy? Want to know how User Generated Content (UGC) can assist your business growth goals?

The team from M2 Technology Group share their tips for success in this infographic.

Here’s what they cover:

  • What is User Generated Content (UGC)?
  • Why your brand needs to take advantage of UGC
  • The value of UGC
  • The challenges of UGC
  • 10 steps to a successful UGC campaign

Check out the infographic for more detail.

User generated content stats

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

