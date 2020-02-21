How to Convert Your Social Media Leads: 4 Useful Tools

Getting people to engage with you on social media is only the first step; next, you also want to turn them into leads. And even better, convert them into customers.

At the end of the day, you want to understand how much social media contributes to your company’s bottom line through acquired customers and sales. Without this information, it’s difficult to calculate your social media ROI.

Of course, a majority of businesses engage in social media marketing. But most of them can only boast of vanity metrics that have little to do with sales. To ensure you drive your social media leads from the top of your sales funnel to the bottom, you need the right tools.

In this blog post, I will share 4 powerful tools that will help you convert your social media leads into buyers.

1. CANDDi

The first step to convert your leads is to actually get to know them. With detailed knowledge of your prospects, it becomes easy to send the right marketing messages and offers to convert them to customers.

This is what you accomplish by using CANDDi. First of all, the tool tracks every visitor on your website and their referrer. This way, you can identify social media leads.

Even more, you’ll find details such as:

The name of your visitor

Location

Lead grade and score

Time spent on site

● The lead’s employer (company)

With these details, you have insights you can apply while nurturing these leads. Furthermore, there’s an overview of a lead where you get even more details. What you’ll love about this feature is that a profile captures more details as you interact with the lead.

Moreso, CANDDi Capture allows you to acquire more information about your leads through pop-ups. You can get feedback through surveys and send important downloads to leads. Also, you can specify these pop-ups for specific leads.

Another useful feature is the real-time data you get for each lead. Plus, you have the option to set up alerts and receive visitor reports. For better lead nurturing, CANDDi allows you to integrate with email marketing, CRM, and live chat tools.

Image Source

CANDDi is GDPR compliant and allows effective tracking of marketing ROI so that you can do more of what works.

2. VWO

To improve your conversions, testing is an unavoidable step. Through this, you’ll find variations of your pages that convert your visitors best. Fortunately, VWO provides features that make running experiments easy.

This tool allows you to run A/B, multivariate, and split URL tests. Another useful feature is its visual editor which makes it easy to change elements on a page.

Image Source

Furthermore, you can run tests according to a visitor’s behaviour on your website. You’ll find targeting options such as page scroll percent, time spent on page, exit intent, and you can even set a custom trigger.

Which areas do visitors dwell most on your website? You can answer this by using the heatmaps and recording features. Then, you’ll get insights on where to place the most important page elements.

Image Source

To understand your test results deeply, you have the ability to segment your tests based on social traffic, referral traffic, direct traffic, and more. Likewise, you can track the impact of your A/B tests across your sales funnel to see its effect on sales.

3. Evergage

One of the best ways to convert your social media leads to sales is to nurture them with the right content on your website. Evergage provides the tools to achieve this.

First of all, you can personalize your content based on the referral source which is social media. You can even take it further to each social media channel.

What are visitors from Facebook likely to read? What of those from Twitter? Apart from showing some pieces of content to visitors from social media, Evergage also uses its machine learning algorithm to watch a visitor’s behaviour on your website.

As a result of the pages they read and their engagement, Evergage will recommend unique content to each visitor.

Also, this tool allows you to conduct A/B tests on headlines and other page elements to find the best-performing version.

If you run an eCommerce website, it will even recommend products to visitors based on their recent views or purchases. With Evergage, you can personalize content for your social media leads to increase their chances of conversion.

4. Zoho CRM

Even when you capture leads through social media, you might have to interact with them on other channels such as your website, email, phone calls, etc. before they become customers.

Zoho CRM makes this process easy as you can track all interactions with a lead in your sales funnel. After capturing a lead, you can nurture the lead through email or interact with them through your social media profiles. Also, there’s a lead source field that allows you to indicate a lead is from social media.

Image Source

Additionally, you can set up lead scoring rules to discover the right leads to focus on. If you have a marketing team, it’s easy to assign leads to your marketers according to the lead source.

This means you can assign leads from social media to a specific marketer. Consequently, you’ll be able to account accurately for conversions from social media leads.

Image Source

With the email campaign feature, you have the option to create segmented email campaigns for your social media leads. Zoho CRM allows you to effectively move your leads through the nurturing process until they become customers.

Conclusion

Converting your social media leads into customers requires a lot of work. First, you have to convince them to follow you. Then, to interact with you on social media. And finally, you need to get them to your website – but what happens once they get there?

I suggest you check out the tools outlined in this article to help you nurture your social media leads and convert them into customers.