How to Improve Your SEO Strategy Using Anchor Text Optimization [Infographic]

Aug. 9, 2020

Are you looking for ways to improve your SEO strategy? Want to know how to optimize your anchor text on both internal and external links?

PageTraffic share their anchor text optimization guide in this infographic.

They cover the following types of anchor text:

  • Unoptimized
  • Naked
  • Website name
  • Exact match
  • Partial match
  • Diversified
  • Long-tail
  • Branded
  • Keyword plus brand name
  • No text
  • Blog post title
  • Suggested search options

Check out the infographic for more detail.

Anchor text infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

