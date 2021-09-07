How to Run a Spook-tacular Halloween Campaign on Social Media [Infographic]

Halloween marks the start of a major end-of-year sales period.

Major shopping events, like Black Friday, Thanksgiving, Cyber Monday and Christmas, all follow Halloween, so this spooky season is the perfect time to start creating engaging social content that captures the attention of your audience, ready for the beginning of the end-of-year holiday period.

Some of the key reasons to create a Halloween campaign:

It’s celebrated across the globe - The USA, where 148M people celebrated Halloween in 2020, isn’t the only country now known for getting into the spooky spirit. The UK, countless countries across Europe, and even Australia are among those embracing this commercial holiday. In fact, more than 43% of Australians were expected to celebrate Halloween in 2019.

Halloween spending is rising - With decorations, candy and costumes, the average Halloween spend per person is increasing every year. In 2020, US consumers were expected to spend $92.12 per person on Halloween. In 2019, Australians spent almost $160M on Halloween chocolate and other confectionery products.

It's a cross-category bonanza - In the US alone, Halloween is a billion-dollar event. In 2020, 96% of consumers planned on purchasing candy, 65% costumes, 75% decorations and 40% greeting cards. There's also rising interest in pet costumes, with consumers spending $490M on their pets last year - more than double compared to 2010. There are plenty of opportunities for food and beverage, beauty and fashion brands to all get into the spooky spirit too.

It's worth considering your Halloween campaign options, and if you're looking for ideas, this new infographic from Vamp provides some key stats, and tips, to help in your planning.