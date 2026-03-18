Instagram adds ability to pause Reels with a single tap

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This is a simple, but valuable addition to Instagram: Now, users can pause Reels by tapping the screen during playback.

As shown in this example, now, Instagram users will be able to pause a Reel at any time by just tapping once on the device screen.

As explained by IG: “Starting today, you now can pause any Reel with a single tap, providing more control, more ways to connect, and more time to enjoy the content you love.”

So now, instead of accidentally turning the sound off when tapping the screen, or having to hold a finger on the screen to show a friend something, users will be able to easily halt a Reels clip with a tap.

As displayed in the above image, the Mute option will now be displayed on screen after tapping to pause, so users will still be able to turn off the sound with the same gesture, with just one more tap.

It’s a simple, beneficial update that brings Instagram more into line with TikTok, which already has one-tap pause functionality.

Though the habitual shift between the two apps is significant, and it can be frustrating to try and shut up or pause a Reel quickly, especially given that the presentation of Reels and TikTok clips looks so similar.

So no more fumbling around trying to stop playback, or finding a way to hold a finger on screen without obscuring key details.