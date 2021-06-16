Instagram Adds Group Fundraisers, Facilitating New Awareness Opportunities

Instagram has added the capacity to run group fundraisers on the platform, which will enable users to boost awareness of causes by having several people partner on a single fundraising promotion within the app.

As explained by Instagram:

"Offline fundraising is often a group activity, from things like walk-a-thons, to bake sales, to concerts, and we wanted to bring that same sense of community to Instagram fundraisers so people can activate together around a single cause. 100% of the funds go directly to the nonprofit you’re raising money for, too."

As you can see in the example, now, when you set-up a fundraiser on IG, you'll also be able to invite others to join the initiative, which will expand your reach potential by having more people promote the effort, while also, as Instagram notes, facilitating new forms of fundraising initiatives.

Instagram has been working to add more tools to help people raise funds on the platform, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The platform added personal fundraisers last July, then followed that up with Instagram Live fundraisers in August. Instagram also added the capacity for users to create and share nonprofit fundraisers directly within their IG feed last November.

And those efforts have facilitated new opportunities, with Facebook reporting that over $5 billion has been raised, in total, through its various tools on both its main platform and on Instagram.

Group fundraisers adds another element to this, and could see more people looking to launch collaborative fundraising and awareness projects on the platform.

To start a group fundraiser: