Instagram brings simplified AI video to Edits

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Instagram is making it easier to use its latest artificial intelligence tools to generate video clips, via a new integration with Edits that will enable users to generate video posts from text prompts in-stream.

As outlined in a new Instagram Help Center post: “You can generate a video clip from a text prompt, picture or video by using AI on Edits.”

The explainer details how users can tap on the plus icon, then the AI option, in order to generate a video clip using various inputs.

“Enter a description of the clip you want to generate,” Instagram said. “If you want to add photos or videos from your camera roll, tap [the plus icon and select] any photos or videos.”

This will make it easier for users to create whole video clips, without needing to record any video themselves, which could facilitate all new creative trends in the app.

Or it will infect Instagram with more AI slop.

Meta is intent on getting more people to try its generative AI tools, which makes sense, since the company is actively investing hundreds of billions of dollars into the development of AI technology.

Though it’s unclear whether people actually want AI content in their feeds or even see AI posts as a positive.

The only usage data that Meta has shared on this thus far is that in Q4 2025, video content being generated within its Meta AI app tripled year-over-year.

Though that stat is a little skewed, because in September, at the beginning of Q4, Meta added its Vibes feed of AI-generated video clips. The launch of that function inevitably led to more AI content being generated in the app as people tested out the option, so there’s no real insight into the overall interest in AI video as yet.

Then again, in February, Meta launched a separate Vibes AI video app in Mexico and Brazil, which would suggest that it may have seen solid interest.

So maybe it is a good thing, and this new AI video generation tool will prove to be a valuable addition to IG. But it does feel like another step away from the app’s creative roots.

Others, however, might view this as an evolution of the creative process, and argue that Instagram is simply moving with the times and technology to ensure that the latest creative tools are available to users.

It remains to be seen, because as Meta looks to make AI content creation a bigger element of its tools, there’s going to be a lot more AI video content being fed into its content feeds.