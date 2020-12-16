Instagram Adds New Creative Tools in Reels and Stories

Instagram has added some new additions to your creative options in both Reels and Stories, while also tweaking a few existing functions and expanding the roll out of its Branded Content tags.

First off, on Reels - as shared by social media expert Matt Navarra, Instagram's adding new 'Audio Mix' and Voice-over' options into your Reels composition tools.

The options enable users to add additional audio tracks - either via voice or music clip - to their Reels clip, while it also provides audio level controls to further edit your presentation. TikTok has the same functionality, so it's not surprising to see it also appear in Reels - which is, of course, a copy of TikTok.

You can access the new 'Mix audio' and Voice-over' options by tapping the microphone at the top of the Reels composer screen.

Navarra also notes that Instagram is now adding a 'Reels' watermark to the top left of your clips, which will ensure branding when Reels clips are re-shared.

You know which app also brands its clips in this way? Take a guess...

In addition to this, Lindsey Gamble has noted that Instagram has also updated the 'Edit Clips' option within Reels, giving users more specific capacity to change each element.

Instagram updated the Reels editing options back in September, including improved trimming and deletion options, but this new control appears to provide more specific editing capacity within each part. Gamble also notes that Branded Content tags for Reels are now appearing for more users. Instagram announced this addition last month.

Over on Instagram Stories, user Amrit Kumar has shared this screenshot of a new 'Camera Booth' mode, which takes several shots in sequence.

Some users are also seeing a new 'Multi-capture' mode, which appears to facilitate the same functionality, taking several photos at once, without you having to press the button repeatedly.

While mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi has shared this image of a new 'Color Filter' mode in Stories, which enables you to set the intensity of the filter to be applied to the photo/video.

All of these are relatively minor additions, but they do add to your creative options, and could provide new ways to maximize your Stories and Reels content.

Instagram hasn't confirmed full roll-outs for each, but if you haven't checked your app after the latest update, it may be worth taking a look and seeing what you have access to in your tools.