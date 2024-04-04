 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Instagram Adds Notify Sticker To Help Creators Maximize Fan Connections

Published April 4, 2024
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Instagram has added a new Notify sticker for creators, which will provide another way to help keep their audience informed of when they post in the app.

Instagram Notify sticker

As you can see in this example, using the new Notify sticker, creators will be able to prompt their audience to set a reminder to ensure that they see their upcoming posts in the app.

Once a viewer taps on the Notify sticker, they’ll then be able to choose which elements they get notifications about, which could be a good way to subvert common frustrations with the algorithm failing to feed your updates through to your audience.

Because as Instagram chief Adam Mosseri has reiterated this week, not everyone is going to see all of your update.

As per Mosseri:

Nobody reaches all of their followers when they post, primarily for two reasons: One, a lot of your followers won't open the app that day, and two, those who do log in have far more posts to see than they have time to spend, and don't scroll down far enough to get to every post.

Though, as I’ve argued previously, the latter logic here seems to contradict Instagram’s push to insert more AI-based recommendations from profiles that you don’t follow into your feed.

Like, if there are far more posts in your feed than you can possibly see each day already, adding in additional recommendations is only going to make that worse. Right?

In any event, the point is that your followers are not necessarily going to catch all of your updates, and this will provide another means to ensure that you’re maximizing reach to your most engaged fans, by giving them the option to opt-into alerts for specific content types.

Though you could already kind of do this with Favorites, which enables you to add up to 50 accounts that get higher display priority in your feed.

I guess, this is a more overt way to prompt your top fans to make your content a priority, and it could well be a good option to boost reach.

Filed Under: Instagram

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
PositiveSingles Study Finds Music to be Beneficial for Helping STD and Herpes People Make New …
From PositiveSingles
March 20, 2024
In Front Digital Drives Business Growth with Proven SEO and PPC Strategies
From In Front Digital
March 21, 2024

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Editors' picks
Latest in Instagram
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell