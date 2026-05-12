Meta updates parental supervision tools

Listen to the article 3 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Instagram is looking to give parents more oversight into how their children are engaging with content within the app via a new, integrated approach within Meta’s Family Center dashboard. The update will display key topics that their kids are viewing, as well as how that listing evolves over time.

The expansion builds on Instagram’s “Your Algorithm” control option, which enables users to manage what topics the system thinks users are interested in. Now, with teen accounts, parents will be able to view this listing on behalf of their kids, which will provide more insight into the topics that are grabbing their child’s attention.

As explained by Meta: “Starting today, parents and guardians can view the general topics their teens engage with using our supervision tools. By expanding these insights to cover all available categories within Your Algorithm, we’re providing families with a clearer understanding of the content their teens see on Instagram.”

That will open the door for parents to have conversations with their kids about the topics that they’re viewing in the app, without providing invasive insight into the specific videos that their child is watching.

In addition, Meta said it will soon alert parents when their teen adds a new interest to their algorithm, providing more oversight capacity.

“For example, if a teen adds an interest like basketball, photography, or musicals, their algorithm may adjust accordingly,” Meta said. “Supervision gives parents broader visibility into those general interest categories so they can stay informed and have meaningful conversations with their teen about the content they’re seeing.”

Parents will also be able to tap on an interest to get more details about it, in order to better understand the context of their teen’s interests.

Along with these new topic insights, Meta is also rolling out an updated Family Center UI, which will make it easier for parents to manage their kids’ activity across Meta’s apps.

Meta said the new Family Center will provide oversight across all supervised accounts on Instagram, Meta Horizon, Facebook, and Messenger within the one place, “so parents can find and manage their teen’s safety settings in one place without switching between apps.”

The update could provide parents with additional assurance about their child’s social media activity. This could be a critical step, given the rising push for more restrictions on teen social media use.

Several regions are currently considering increased social media restrictions for teens, following Australia’s implementation of new laws that ban teens under 16 years old from using social media apps.

Both Turkey and Spain have now approved their own teen social media bans, which will go into effect shortly. In addition, the EU Commission recently announced the preliminary findings of its investigation into Meta’s efforts to keep young users off of apps. The commission determined that Meta’s current age-checking and detection systems failed to meet obligations under the Digital Services Act.

In the U.S., Meta announced last week that it’s considering pulling its apps out of the state of New Mexico over proposed new rules there that would impose tougher penalties on Meta if it fails to keep children off its apps.

The broader push against social media apps, based on the perceived risks they pose to kids, has prompted Meta to integrate more assurance measures like this. Though it remains to be seen whether these measures will be enough to address concerns and put regulatory pressure on the business.