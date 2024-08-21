Instagram Adds Option to Tag a Channel When Uploading a Post

Instagram’s added a new way to engage with Channels in the app, with users now able to tag Channels within the post upload process.

As you can see in this example, posted by Jaskaran Singh, Instagram has added a new option in the upload flow to “Tag Channel”, providing another way to highlight content into Channel streams.

Instagram first launched Channels in February last year, providing a one-to-many broadcasting option for creators, so that fans can keep in touch with their latest updates via IG DMs. And with messaging becoming the key sharing option in the app, Channels better aligns with emerging user behaviors, and provides more options for popular users to maximize engagement.

The ability to tag a channel in your upload flow will make this a little easier, as Channel owners will now be able to immediately share their latest updates direct into the channel feed, as opposed to manually re-posting a link to their latest post.

So it’s not a major shift, as such, but an easier way to maintain engagement within broadcast chats, feeding your latest updates directly through to the stream.

And it could be worth considering. Instagram says that Channels has been a winner with many users, and that it’s seen steady growth in Channels adoption and usage.

This could be a simple way to build your own broadcast stream, by maximizing the use of the content that you’re already creating.