Meta assists FBI in major scam center crackdown

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Meta assisted the FBI in an operation that resulted in the arrests this week of at least 276 people involved in an online scam operation. U.S. law enforcement worked with police across various jurisdictions to take down a network of at least nine scam centers contributing to a range of illegal activities.

As reported by the U.S. Department of Justice, Meta was among several groups that contributed to the operation, with the social media giant providing critical information leading to the arrests.

As per DOJ: “Unprecedented cooperation between the FBI, Dubai Police Department, and Chinese Ministry of Public Security has resulted in the arrest of at least 276 individuals and the dismantlement of at least nine scam centers used for cryptocurrency investment fraud schemes. These centers targeted Americans who have suffered millions of dollars in losses from such schemes.”

The operation was led by the Dubai Police, who undertook the majority of the arrests.

“Among the 275 arrested by Dubai authorities were three defendants charged in the Southern District of California with federal wire fraud and money laundering charges,” the DOJ said. “An additional person was arrested by the Royal Thai Police.”

The DOJ said the initial investigation was led by the FBI after identifying multiple companies and individuals managing scam compounds conducting cryptocurrency investment fraud schemes. The main approach of this network was “pig butchering,” a scam approach that’s based on gaining the trust of targets before persuading them to send money to fake investments.

“Meta Platforms, Inc., the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, provided critical information for this investigation. U.S. authorities appreciate Meta’s assistance in this matter,” the DOJ said.

Meta has been looking to enact expanded law enforcement action of late as it works to combat fraud and scams and establish stronger legal precedents to deter scammers from their activities.

Over the last year or so, Meta has launched legal action against illegal online gambling operations, data scraping projects and the use of artificial intelligence to generate nude or sexually explicit images.

Earlier this year, Meta reported that it had also worked with law enforcement in the U.K. and Nigeria to help take down a scam center, which resulted in seven arrests. Meta also filed lawsuits against three groups over alleged celeb-bait schemes.

Yet, at the same time, a report published by Reuters in November indicated that Meta earned around $16 billion per year from scam advertising, and/or promotions for banned goods.

Meta responded to those claims by saying that its evolving scam ad detection processes have reduced user reports of scam ads globally by 58%. Perhaps legal action like this week’s FBI crackdown will help to improve the perception of Meta’s scam detection approach and demonstrate that the company isn’t seeking to profit from scam promotions.