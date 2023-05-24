 Skip to main content
Instagram Adds Search Ads Placement into its Marketing API

Published May 24, 2023
Third-party platforms will soon be able to offer another type of Instagram ad placement via their apps, with Meta announcing that ads in Instagram search results will now be integrated into the Instagram Marketing API.

Instagram added search ads placement back in March, enabling brands to display their promotions based on keywords used within a search query in the app.

Instagram Search Ads example

With this new update, third-party social management platforms will be able to facilitate Instagram search ads creation, providing another means to help more marketers tap into new opportunities in the app.

“The ‘Instagram search results’ placement option will be available via the current Marketing API endpoint you may already be familiar with, through the addition of the INSTAGRAM_SEARCH placement option. With this new addition, you will be able to update your app to enable your clients to create and preview ads in Instagram search results via API.”

The new capacity will also enable ad analytics, so platforms like Hootsuite or Sprout Social, for example, will be able to provide full ad creation and analysis capacity within their management apps.

It could be a handy addition, which could also get a lot more brands trying out Instagram’s new Search Ads placement.

You can read more about the Instagram API update here.

