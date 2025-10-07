Instagram Adds New ‘Add Yours’ Sticker Variation

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Instagram has used the hype around the release of Taylor Swift’s new album to launch an updated version of its “Add Yours” sticker, which encourages Story viewers to essentially remix the original Story with their own take.

As you can see in this sequence, in a recent story, Swift shared a new form of “Add Yours” sticker, which, when tapped, enables you to add in video clips from your camera roll that align with the segments of the original story clip.

Which you could use to share your own take on the exact same dance sequence, or add-in whatever clips you like, that will then be accompanied by the same audio track.

I mean, presumably, Instagram is trying to prompt users to do the same dance moves in their own take, adding another way to engage with this specific content. But through the creative process, Instagram gives you a sequence of video frames, which match up with the frames in the original clip, and you can add in whatever you want that fits into these gaps.

Which feels a little less creative, in that you’re being guided through the posting process, but then again, a lot of people will want to follow the exact sequence that Swift lays out in the film clip, and this makes it a little easier to create your own take, with exact matching to the original video sequence.

Instagram’s original “Add Yours” sticker is a more basic variation of the same, inviting Story viewers to upload their own take on whatever content is shown in the original clip. This is a more specific, custom variation, which seems more aligned to beat-matching dance sequences.

It’s another consideration either way, and if your brand content includes beat-matched choreography, it could be another means to invite participatory input from your audience, to help spread your brand message.