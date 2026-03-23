Instagram allows users to rearrange carousel posts

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Instagram announced a much-anticipated update for carousel posts, with users now able to rearrange their posts within a carousel after publishing. This gives creators more control over their content presentation in the app.

The process enables a simple “long press and drag” editing functionality, so users can easily switch around images and/or video displays.

As per Instagram: “You have the flexibility to change the order of your carousel content at any time, ensuring your post always reflects your creative vision.”

That said, users won’t be able to add new media to a carousel post after they’ve published it. If users want to add another photo or video to the display, they’ll still need to post a new carousel.

Instagram said carousel re-ordering has been one of its most requested feature updates over time, with many users expressing frustration at being unable to make seemingly simple changes to post order.

But now they can, which will no doubt be well-received. The update will also give creators more options to test and experiment with content display.

And carousel posts should be a consideration for those looking to increase their performance in the app.

Back in 2024, Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri noted that carousel posts improve users’ opportunities to get more engagement and subsequent reach because more posts mean more time spent. They also provide multiple opportunities to grab user attention. In March 2025, Buffer also advised that, based on its research, carousel posts earn an average of around 12% more engagement per post.

It’s worth exploring, and this new option could provide a range of new considerations on this front.