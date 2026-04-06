Instagram chief debunks popular engagement hack

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Bad news for those looking for an Instagram reach boost.

In his weekly Q&A session on Instagram Stories last week, Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri said that re-posting feed posts in Stories won’t increase post reach, debunking a common myth about engagement boosting that’s been presented as a platform hack.

As per Mosseri: “You can definitely share your own post to your Stories, or re-share your own post, but it’s not going to meaningfully change your reach overall, because Feed generally gets more reach than Stories anyway, and you can’t really re-post your own thing because it was already posted, so it won’t really change the eligibility.”

Feed posts get more opportunity for reach through expanded recommendation in the Explore feed. They are also permanent and viewable to others, as opposed to Stories, which are only displayed to followers.

As such, Mosseri said that re-posting updates to Stories won’t have a meaningful impact overall, while also noting that most of the hacks presented in relation to Instagram reach are false.

“Generally speaking, those hack-type tactics sometimes work, usually don’t, and when we find them, we usually shut them down,” Mosseri said. “It’s more important to focus on who is your audience, what are the patterns for what’s resonating and what’s not [and] how can you double-down on those patterns, while staying true to your own goals and identity and who you are.”

On another front, Mosseri also said the IG team is considering whether to allow users to schedule Stories.

Mosseri said Instagram has avoided Stories scheduling because it wants Stories to be “sort of on the moment or of the moment, more raw and more authentic.” But more users have requested Stories scheduling over time, and Mosseri said that it’s now something that’s being actively debated internally.

So although Mosseri gave a quick rebuttal of a popular IG cheat, he did potentially suggest that a new way to manage Stories might be incoming.