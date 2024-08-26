Instagram Chief Shares Tips on How to Improve Content Performance

Looking for ways to tweak your Instagram posting approach?

This will help.

In his weekly Q and A session on IG Stories, Instagram chief Adam Mosseri shared some quick tips to help improve your IG content performance. Which, to be clear, won’t suddenly triple your reach or anything crazy like that, but these notes could help to drive some additional eyeballs to your content, and boost your performance charts just a bit.

First off, on re-posting your content in different formats, Mosseri says that reposting your Reels to Stories will expand your reach.

As per Mosseri:

“Posting a Reel to your Stories will help a bit with reach. Usually, for most people, your feed posts get a lot more reach than your Stories, and this is because there’s a ton of Stories inventory, so there’s a lot more competition relative to feed. But it will just generally be additive, so it’s a good practice, as long as it’s not something that annoys your followers.”

So, straight from the head of IG, reposting your Reels to Stories is good practice. So long as your followers don’t get annoyed by it.

Mosseri has also shared a tip on Collab Posts, which he says see better performance when the account with a bigger following sends the collab request.

“In general, the ranking system [for Collab posts] biases more towards the original collaborator than the person who accepts. It really shouldn’t matter, but right now it matters a bit, so if the original collaborator is the larger account, that will help on the margins.”

What exactly that means, in terms of real world performance, who knows, but if the larger of the profiles in the collaboration is the originator, that will see your content get more reach.

Again, these aren’t game-changing strategic insights, but they are interesting refinement notes, which could help you expand your IG reach heading into the holiday shopping push.

Some worthy considerations either way.