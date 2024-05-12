Instagram Expands Access to Creator Marketplace

Instagram is once again expanding access to its Creator Marketplace, where brands can search for creators who can help them amplify their messaging to the right audiences in the app.

As you can see in this screenshot, Instagram’s Creator Marketplace enables brands to search for creator collaborators based on a range of elements, including audience size, location, common topics, etc.

Back in February, Instagram expanded access to Creator Marketplace, which is now available in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Japan, Australia, New Zealand, India and Brazil.

And now Instagram’s expanding access to ten new markets, with brands in the following regions now also able to access Instagram’s Creator database:

South Korea

Germany

Netherlands

France

Spain

Israel

Turkey

Mexico

Argentina

Indonesia

In addition, Instagram also recently added the capacity for Chinese export brands to collaborate with creators in countries outside of China, adding another way to use Creator Marketplace to facilitate more business.

These expansions will provide many more brands and creators with more opportunities to connect and collaborate on affiliate and creative marketing programs, which can help to generate more resonant and responsive campaigns in the app.

And with influencer marketing generating better results in many instances, especially within creative-focused elements like Reels, it could be a valuable consideration for your campaigns.

To be eligible to appear in IG’s Creator Marketplace listings, creators need to be over the age of 18, and need to adhere to Instagram’s branded content and monetization policies.

Brands can access Creator Marketplace via Ads Manager (more info here).