Instagram Expands Carousels to 20 Frames

Instagram carousels are getting even bigger, with IG confirming that creators can now include up to 20 frames in a single carousel update.

As you can see in this notification, users can now add up to 20 photos or videos in a single carousel, providing more capacity to share your content on a dedicated theme or topic.

Instagram’s been experimenting with longer carousels over the past few months, with the frame limit expanded to 15 photos or videos per carousel back in March, up from the previous limit of 10 photos and/or video clips. Some users have also been able to add 20 frames per update for some time, and now, Instagram is releasing the expanded carousel options to all users.

It’s the latest in a series of updates for the option, with Instagram also experimenting with text overlays within carousels, while it also recently launched variable presentation formats for your images within a carousel set.

So now, you’ll be able to showcase a longer series of different sized and aligned images, providing more capacity to share your updates, alongside video clips.

And at 20 frames, that’s really like a live photo album for a trip or experience.

It’s an interesting option, and it’ll be interesting too t see how IG users adopt expanded carousels, and how users respond to 20 frame sets.